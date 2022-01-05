Government of Minas anticipates salaries of servers for Thursday (6/1) – Politics

Government officials will receive salaries in advance to avoid queues at banks (photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG) The Government of Minas announced the advance payment of state employees for the fourth working day of this month of January. The forecast is that the salaries will be in the employees’ account this Thursday (6/1).

The advance is due to the change in the payroll of civil servants to Banco Ita. It will be the first month that civil servants will receive their salaries at the new financial institution. In this way, the government anticipates that the change will avoid agglomerations in the agencies on Friday (1/7), the fifth working day of the month.

It will be possible to withdraw the payment at any bank branch, regardless of the unit to which the salary account is linked. For this, it will be necessary to have in hand the original identification document and CPF.

The server must regularize the situation with the bank, opening a checking account or choosing how he wants to receive the salary.

If he has opted for salary portability, the transfer of the amount to another institution will also be done automatically, without the need to go to an Ita branch. In this way, he must check directly at the chosen bank whether the salary credit has been made. In some cases, the amount may be credited throughout the day.

The migration of payroll from employees in the state of Minas Gerais to Banco Ita has been announced since July 2021 and entered into force as of this month of January 2022.