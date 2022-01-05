Government raises to $1,000 purchase quota brought on international travel

Women with shopping bags in airport lounge (Getty Images)

The federal government announced an increase from US$ 500 to US$ 1,000 in tax exemption quotas for goods purchased by Brazilians abroad and brought in their luggage.

Values ​​in US dollars or the equivalent in another currency are considered and are only valid for travel by plane or ship — whoever enters the country by land, such as from Paraguay, for example, will still deal with US limits $500.

The new values ​​began to apply from January 1, 2022, after the publication of Ordinance ME No. 15.224, of December 31, by the Ministry of Economy.

“The baggage exemption rate for travelers arriving in Brazil by air or sea had been set at US$ 500 in 1995, and has not been modified for over 26 years. The changes made seek to readjust the values ​​in force until then, minimizing the inflationary effect that has occurred throughout the world in recent decades and generating direct and immediate benefits for travelers”, says the government, by vote.

It is worth remembering that the quota for land border duty-free stores, called duty free shops from ports and airports, it had been $1,000 since January 2020—before that, the maximum allowable cap was $500.

The products acquired are free of taxation, such as Import taxes on Industrialized Products (IPI) and the collection of PIS/Pasep-Import and Cofins-Import.