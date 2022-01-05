Great-niece of George Floyd is shot in the United States







Four-year-old Arianna was asleep when she was hit in the early hours of January 1st in Houston. Photo: Reproduction

One George Floyd’s great-niece was shot during the turn of the year and remains hospitalized in the United States, informed the broadcaster ABC13 on tuesday, 4. Arianna, four-year-old, was asleep when she was shot in the early hours of January 1st in Houston, Texas.

According to police, there was a shooting in the apartment where Arianna, another child and four adults were staying.

The girl was shot in the torso and taken to a local hospital by her mother. She had lung and liver injuries and had to undergo surgery. According to the hospital, his health status is considered stable.

This is 4-year-old Arianna. She was front and center at the marches and rallies in her Uncle George Floyd’s case. On Saturday around 3 am, her father tells me they were asleep in her bed when someone fired several shots at their apartment. Arianna was hit in her torso. pic.twitter.com/Cpo1oFwase — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022

The child’s grandfather denounced the delay by the police to respond to the incident. According to Derrick Delane, authorities appeared at the scene just four hours after the exchange of fire. Houston police will investigate the complaint.

Arianna is the granddaughter of LaTonya Floyd, sister of George Floyd, killed in 2020 after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck to immobilize him during an incident in Minneapolis. Despite Floyd’s pleas, which indicated that he could not breathe, and witnesses at the scene, the policeman continued with the posture that ended up leading to his death.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd in a landmark US court decision.