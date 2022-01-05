Grêmio assembles offer and projects valuation for Ferreira in 2022 | Guild

The Grêmio intends to grant a valuation for striker Ferreira even in a year of Serie B dispute and contract renewed until the end of 2023. The club from Rio Grande do Sul will present in the next few days a proposal for a salary increase for shirt 11.

The board has in Ferreira a key player for 2022. Despite being valued in the market, with interest from Fenerbahçe, according to the Turkish press, the board does not want to lose the athlete to Serie B.

— We are talking to make a contractual adjustment for him (Ferreira). His relations with Grêmio have been a little difficult, but he tries to act with common sense. I think it’s an important piece for the year. I hope that what is being developed and worked on can be successful – pointed out President Romildo Bolzan Jr. in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

1 of 1 Ferreira celebrates goal for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Ferreira celebrates goal for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The contractual situation was pending since August of last year. Ferreira was close to leaving Grêmio on a deal with Atlanta United, from the United States.

However, the state leadership managed to convince him to stay and try to help in the fight against relegation. In addition, an appreciation would be necessary precisely because of that business.