Grêmio changes speech after manager calls Douglas Costa at Disney

Dénis Abrahão spoke with Hiltor Mombach, a columnist for Correio do Povo. In the conversation, he revealed that he called Douglas Costa, said he even became a fan of the player, and informed him that he will stay, in 2022.

Here’s the phrase from the Grêmio vice-president:

“I’m a card-carrying fan of this player. I called him, who was with his family at Disney, and he’s staying until the end of the year. His permanence is my responsibility.”

This reinforces President Romildo’s statement, which Douglas asked to stay. It’s kind of obvious that the player won the dispute. The club wanted his release and he bankrolled it.

So much so that reporter César Fabris, from Rádio Grenal, has the information that Douglas and his agent told the direction that they are not going to São Paulo, which was an interested team.

Furthermore, I have the information that a proposal arrived from abroad and he did not want it. He said that in that country he would not live.

Anyway, the player is in charge of the situation. And, now, he has won a card-carrying fan. The same manager who said he couldn’t afford it in Serie B.

In fact, this is going to be one of the missions. Reduce the monthly cost of it, move the account to 2023, when it can be back with the Series A revenues. The management ceiling is R$ 450,000 per month. He earns over a million.