Grêmio has interesting business available

The midfielder Lucas Lima is available on the market. Because Fortaleza did not want to acquire the player and released him to Palmeiras, who owns his pass. However, Palmeiras is also not interested in keeping the athlete, which could be an opportunity for Grêmio.

Lucas Lima only has a contract until the end of this year with the São Paulo team, which does not intend to use it. In this way, Palmeiras could lend it to Grêmio or even terminate the contract, so that the athlete could come to the tricolor for free.

Although the midfielder is already undervalued today, he almost ended up at Barcelona. In 2017, the player even announced that he would play for the Catalan team, however, the deal did not end up happening.

After that, Lucas Lima almost went to PSG, even a priority contract was signed with the French team. Quite possibly because of the player’s good relationship with Neymar.

In other words, this is not a despicable player, quite the opposite. If Grêmio wanted to bet on a short-lived midfielder to create plays, Lucas Lima would be much more business than Benítez.

This interesting player, who is available if Grêmio wants to hire, has already defended the Brazilian team 14 times and has two goals scored. In relation to his height he is 1.76m and is a left-handed player.

The athlete was trained by Inter de Limeira and acquired by Internacional. But, with no space, he was loaned to Sport, where he did well, so Santos bought him.

In other words, another positive factor for hiring Lucas Lima would be the Lei do Ex factor, which proved to be quite relevant in the last Brasileirão.

