Guilherme makes decision about Rose

In the next chapters of The More Life the Better!, William (Mateus Solano) decides to hire delegate Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) as a detective to watch Rose (Bárbara Colen), after discovering that she has already had a relationship with Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in youth.

Willing to find out if there is still any feeling between them, the surgeon talks to the detective about the former model’s schedule and hopes he finds out more details about the relationship.

Scenes before, celina (Ana Lucia Torre) goes through Rose’s things and finds a portrait of the former model with the player tucked away in a drawer. She sees an opportunity to separate the couple for good and decides to tell her son everything, but sees her plan go down the drain when she finds out that Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) hid the portrait.

Persistent, Celina goes through her husband’s things and finds the photograph again. Thus, she puts the evidence among Guilherme’s belongings. The photo finally arrives in the surgeon’s hands, who is stunned when he goes through his things and stumbles upon the record.

