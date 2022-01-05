H3N2 flu has killed 30 people in Pernambuco; see profile of victims and current status of the disease

You cases of influenza A (H3N2) in Pernambuco have grown at an alarming rate in recent weeks and 30 people have died from the disease. To meet the demand, the State Department of Health (SES-PE) has opened new beds and intends to open new vacancies in the coming days for patients with Severe Watery Respiratory Syndrome (Srag).

Influenza A(H3N2) cases



According to SES-PE, until this Monday (3), there were 5,253 cases of influenza A in Pernambuco, with 30 deaths. In this new round of analyzes carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE) 2,787 positive laboratory samples were obtained, with 19 new deaths.

Of the 5,253 cases, 5,226 are from influenza A(H3N2) and 27 non-subtyped influenza A. Of the total records so far, 371 (7.1%) had Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag).

Profile of deaths from H3N2 in Pernambuco

In all, 30 deaths, 13 male and 17 female, were confirmed for influenza A (H3N2). The patients were residents of Recife (17), Palmares (3), Ipojuca (2), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), São Lourenço da Mata (2), Goiana (1), Olinda (1), Sirinhaém (1), Tracunhaem (1).

Patients’ ages range from 1 to 92 years. The age groups are: 1 to 9 (1), 10 to 19 (1), 20 to 29 (1), 30 to 39 (3), 40 to 49 (2), 50 to 59 (4) and 60 and over (18).

The patients had comorbidities and had risk factors for complications from influenza, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases, arterial hypertension and overweight.

Increase in beds



To treat patients with Severe Watery Respiratory Syndrome (Srag), the State Government opened, between December 24, 2021 until this Tuesday (04), 329 vacancies in the state health network, of which 119 are in Therapy Intensive Care (ICU).

Given the increase in cases caused by influenza A (H3N2), the conversion of beds to care for patients with respiratory conditions was announced by Secretary André Longo during a press conference last week.

The secretary reinforces that the population must respect preventive sanitary measures against influenza A H3N2, which are the same as those for combating covid-19.

“Despite these efforts, the State Government will not be able, alone, to win this battle. Reinforcing the use of a mask, washing hands and avoiding agglomerations are actions to protect life. In addition, if you have any symptoms of flu, do self-isolation and put on the mask, even indoors,” said Longo.

In all, there are 1,646 beds, 845 of which are in the ICU. In the coming days, there are still plans to open another 149 beds, 80 for intensive care and 69 for the infirmary.

.