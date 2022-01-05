Harassment charges against former NY governor dropped – News

United States prosecutors said on Tuesday (4) they were dropping sexual harassment charges against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, which made him resign last year.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said that while the complaint was “credible,” his office could not prove that the facts constituted more than a reasonable doubt.

“Therefore, we notify the court that we are rejecting the case and request that the charges brought by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office be dismissed,” the source said.

Cuomo was indicted in November for forced touching, which is considered a sexual offense with a prison sentence of up to one year.

series of complaints

It was the first complaint dropped since the once-powerful politician was forced to resign in August after a string of sexual harassment allegations.

The case was brought forward by the Albany sheriff’s office, but it was soon unclear whether Soares would be able to pursue the case.

Cuomo, 64, is expected to respond to a subpoena to appear in court on Friday.

In the absence of evidence, Soares is now the third district attorney to close a criminal investigation against Cuomo related to sexual harassment.

The former governor was accused of reaching under the victim’s shirt and grabbing her left breast in December 2020.

His resignation came after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report, without being able to criminalize him, in which it concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, including former members of his cabinet.

He denied the allegations and said he was the victim of political revenge.

The former governor gained national admiration in 2020 for his daily reports on the new coronavirus before suffering a dramatic drop in popularity.