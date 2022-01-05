It gave us something to talk about!

For the fans’ joy, the special Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts is already available on HBO Max. The production, which celebrates the 20 years of the release of The philosopher’s Stone in movie theaters, it brings moving stories from the actors and recalls the remarkable moments in the wizard’s history. However, some mistakes were found in the special, and fans did not fail to rate them on social media. Now the producers have commented on this.

The first error found concerns a childhood photo of the actress Emma Watson (via ComicBook), who interpreted Hermione Granger in the saga. While Watson is speaking, at one point in the special, the edit uses an image of a child with Minnie Mouse ears. The problem is that the photo is of the actress Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) and not from Watson.

Roberts even shared the photo on his Instagram in 2012. A fan Twitter account identified the error saying “Guys, this is literally Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson.” Check it out below:

The producers of the Harry Potter special confirmed the flaw in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. They said:

“Very well noticed, Harry Potter fans! You found an editing error in a wrongly labeled photo. A new version will be available soon.”

Shortly after discovering that the special used a photo of Emma Roberts in place of Emma Watson, another production flaw was found. Fans noticed that, in one of the segments, the names of the twins Oliver and James Phelps, who played the brothers George and Fred Weasley, were exchanged (via ComicBook).

Even actor Oliver Phelps realized the mistake and shared it on his Instagram. In the caption he wrote:

“I think after all the pranks over the years someone decided to take revenge. It was amazing to be a part of the Harry Potter reunion. I hope you enjoyed.”

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts has been available on HBO Max since January 1, 2022. In addition to the actors mentioned above, the special features the presence of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane and Ralph Fiennes.

