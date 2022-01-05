Heads up! These foods look healthy, but they really aren’t.

Many people try hard to follow the manual of how to achieve a fitter lifestyle. The search for healthy foods has become a real fever among people of all ages. Thus, it is natural to bump into foods that appear to be true masterpieces for the body, but which in reality are nothing like that.

For starters, the tip is to make nutritional changes in a safe way, always opting for natural items instead of industrialized products. But be careful, not everything that seems to be good for your health actually plays this role. Some foods considered fitness are real villains for a less aggressive diet.

“Fit” foods that can be harmful to health

Among the foods that can harm the body’s well-being, and that are part of the list of misleading products, we can mention the cereal bars and cookies. Most foods contain harmful ingredients commonly found in manufactured items.

Another very common mistake is replacing the ham with Turkey breast. What not everyone knows is that the sausage has a high level of sodium and preservatives. According to clinical nutritionist Thaís Cristine, many of these mistaken habits originate from the marketing adopted by food companies, which can be biased and appealing.

“One piece of advice that I always apply within the office with my patients is about reading labels. Pay attention, mainly, to the list of ingredients of that food, not buy by the larger title in front of the product”, highlighted the specialist.

Who replaces bread with tapioca little does he know that the glycemic load of white flour is equal to or greater than that of yeast-based food. Its consumption, even, can increase blood sugar levels, worsening the cases of those who are predisposed to developing diabetes.

Finally, it is essential that followers of diets considered healthy keep an eye on the foods that carry the words on the label. light and diet. The tip given by experts is always to observe the amount of ingredients that were used in the preparation of that product. The less there is, the lesser the chances of chemical additives being in the composition. Remembering that all these tips do not replace going to a nutritionist.