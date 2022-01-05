Health confirms 20 cases of Influenza H3N2 in Rio Negro

Continues after Advertising

Rio Negro confirmed this Tuesday (4) 20 positive cases of the H3N2 virus, a new variant of Influenza A, which is circulating throughout the country.

According to the Secretary of Health, Simone Gondro, the symptoms of Influenza H3N3 are very similar to those of covid-19, causing fever, sore throat, chills, loss of appetite, eye irritation, vomiting, joint pain, coughing, and malaise.

Some differences can be observed: a person with Influenza has stronger symptoms on the first day, while the coronavirus infection tends to manifest itself within five days.

“In addition to the cases of the new flu, earlier this year, we had 10 positive cases of covid-19. We are going through a worrying moment again and the population needs to continue taking due care, without forgetting to take the second dose and the booster dose of covid-19”, warned Simone.

Diseases are transmitted by the respiratory route and preventive care is very similar. “Whoever manages to protect himself from one, protects himself from the other”, emphasizes the secretary. Among the main guidelines are: to avoid agglomeration; correctly use the mask, covering the nose and mouth; keep the rooms ventilated and isolate people who have any respiratory symptoms.