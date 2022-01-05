Health is the focus of CES, the world’s largest technology event, which resumes its in-person version

LAS VEGAS — The world’s largest technology event, CES, kicks off this Wednesday in Las Vegas, with the healthcare industry at the center of discussions and technological innovations.

Although 200 companies have canceled their physical presence at the fair due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant, most of the 2,200 participating companies, including start-ups and corporations, promise unprecedented solutions in different segments, such as disease diagnosis, digital therapies, in addition to monitoring various parts of the human body and the level of air pollution.

Last year, CES was only held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In this year’s edition, to ensure physical performance, care was redoubled, with the distribution of free tests to detect the virus among participants, use of masks, alcohol and physical distance.





LinkFace Earphone helps to prevent external otitis. That’s because it was developed to allow greater air circulation Photo: Publicity The Circular ring provides activity and sleep suggestions to improve health based on the wearer’s heart rate, oxygen saturation level, breathing rate, temperature, and movements. Photo: Disclosure Attached to a cap, the Shift neural device promises to calm the most stressed and anxious through magnetic stimulation in brain networks. ViraWarn promises to be able to detect Covid-19 and flu viruses through a combination of artificial intelligence patterns and proprietary algorithms Photo: Disclosure With the promise of leaving a clean and healthy environment, Atmofizer Air Purification created a technology that agglomerates viruses and bacteria into ultra-fine particles, to then attack the targets with ultraviolet light. Photo: Publicity Breathings developed the Bulo, a device that measures lung health Photo: Disclosure There are also applications such as Vivoo, which, by reading urine test strips, can track hydration, pH level, magnesium, calcium, vitamin C and salt consumption. Photo: Disclosure

The theme will also share space with 5G, space technology and connected cars, among other themes.

— The pandemic spurred rapid innovation by digital healthcare companies around the world, which continue to find ways to make life safer – summarizes Gary Shapiro, president of CTA, companies that organize the event.

Thus, applications and products such as rings, bracelets and mattresses that will be presented rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning to allow “people to take control of their health with technology”, emphasizes Robert Ford, president of the Abbott laboratory.

Breathings developed the Bulo, a device that measures lung health. When you inhale and exhale at the mouthpiece, the information is transferred to an app that offers individualized breathing exercises.

Opteev has developed ViraWarn, a device that promises to be able to detect Covid-19 and flu viruses. According to the company, biosensors are able to detect viruses through a combination of artificial intelligence patterns and proprietary algorithms.

But there are options for all sorts of “problems” not necessarily related to Covid-19. Innovision is a Samsung-accelerated start-up that helps detect childhood strabismus. A sensor, monitored via the application, coupled with the toys in the crib, starts to assess possible suspicious symptoms of strabismus and monitor the development status of the babies’ visual capacity.

Application monitors elderly diapers

Monit already presents a solution with artificial intelligence in diapers for the elderly that helps prevent urinary tract infections due to incontinence and even diaper rash and dermatitis. A set of five sensors in the diapers use algorithms to suggest changing times.

Inflammation problems in the ear? Linkface has developed a headset that helps prevent external ear infections. That’s because the phone was developed to allow greater air circulation (with a small magnetic fan). The device also features humidity measurement and a noise reduction system with sensors and microled.

Sensor rings are also on the rise. Circular lets your ring provide activity and sleep suggestions to improve health based on heart rate, oxygen saturation level, breathing rate, temperature, and movement.

— Many wearables are not suitable for real needs, as users receive raw data and don’t know how to use it. That’s why we created a product that allows you to make smart recommendations for a healthier daily life,” said Amaury Kosman, president of Circular.





Student receives dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign for people aged 15 to 18 at a school in Ajmer, India Photo: SHAUKAT AHMED / AFP Students aged 15 to 18 are waiting to be vaccinated with a dose of Covaxin against Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a school in Bangalore, India. Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP Police officer urges people to step off the navy unit during restrictions to limit public meetings amidst the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai Photo: NIHARIKA KULKARNI / REUTERS Drivers queued on drive-thru systems to be tested for Covid-19 amid an increase in Ômicron variant infections in Ashdod, Israel Photo: AMIR COHEN / REUTERS Girl undergoes audition for Covid-19 in Jerusalem Photo: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS Man takes covid-19 PCR test at SoFi Stadium during Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos game in Inglewood, Calif. Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports Panel announces covid-19 testing outside Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Ômicron variant continues to spread in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Photo: CHENEY ORR / REUTERS Volunteers hand out government-supplied rapid tests of Covid-19 in north east London Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP Woman leaves a local government building after collecting free covid self-test kits amidst outbreak of disease in London Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Passengers from a ship that tested negative for Covid-19 are evacuated at the Lisbon dock. The German cruise “Aida Nova”, with 4,197 passengers and crew, has been docked for 3 days in Lisbon due to positive passengers for Covid-19. Cases increased from 14 cases to 64 infected people Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Clean and healthy environment

For those who are stressed, one of the news that will be presented is Shift, by FluxWear. Coupled to a cap, a neural device promises to calm the most stressed and anxious through magnetic stimulation in brain networks.

“The goal is to make the benefits of meditation more accessible and help those who suffer from anxiety,” said Kamran Ansari, co-founder of FluxWear.

Atmofizer Air Purification has created a technology that agglomerates viruses and bacteria into ultra-fine particles — using ultrasonic acoustic waves — to then attack targets with ultraviolet light. The promise is to leave a clean and healthy environment.

“The air we breathe has never been so much on our minds as it is today. The danger in the air is a serious risk that extends far beyond the Covid-19 – explained the president of Atmofizer, Olivier Centner.

There are even apps like Vivoo’s, which “reads” urine test strips from the cell phone’s camera. With this, it is possible to track hydration, pH level, magnesium, calcium, vitamin C and salt consumption. This is possible through image processing, machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence.

The reporter traveled at the invitation of Samsung

