Hernanes does not renew with Sport and defines where he wants to play in 2022

Hernanes, who decided to reveal whether he would renew or not with Sport after the turn of the year, will not continue with Leão. In an interview with Daniele Najjar, from the Italian website “Linterist”, the midfielder said he will leave the Pernambuco club. Hernanes’ intention is to return to Europe.

“I just spoke with Sport, I’m not renewing. I’m going back to Italy to stay with my kids, and from now on I’m going to hear proposals from there”, said the player.

Hernanes arrived at Sport after leaving São Paulo. The player was part of the campaign that relegated the Pernambuco club to the second division of the Brazilian Championship. The midfielder played 17 matches with the Lion’s shirt, didn’t score goals or give assists.

Revealed by São Paulo, Hernanes had a very long spell in Italian football. The midfielder stayed in the country from 2010 to 2017. There he defended the colors of Lazio, Inter Milan and Juventus. In addition to Brazil and Italy, Hernanes has also played in Chinese football.

