Hernanes remains in Italy, postpones definition of future, and Sport rules out contract renewal | sport

Hernanes will not renew with Sport at the start of the season. In Italy with his family, the midfielder spoke again with the board this week and, according to the Leonian summit, he will need more time to determine the directions for 2022. In this scenario, the Rubro-negro rejects a contract renewal with the shirt 08 still this month of January.

– He spoke to Carreras, to Gustavo Florentín, he explained that he wants to go back. But he needed time on account of his son’s issues – explains the club’s president, Yuri Romão.

Despite the scenario, Rubro-negro keeps the doors open for the 08 shirt. Internally, there is a possibility of resuming conversations, if Hernanes doesn’t have a new club and the midfielder’s role remains unfulfilled at Ilha do Retiro. But that would only happen from the end of January.

Right now, the trend is for the 08 shirt to live in Italy, to be closer to the family. The midfielder gave an interview to L’Interista, from Europe, in which he indicated his stay in the country.

– I spoke with the coach and managers of Sport. For family reasons, I go back to Italy because I want to be close to my children. Even though I don’t have a club yet, I need to stay here. Both me and Sport are sorry, but the priority now is to stay with my family.

Hernanes also says that he will dedicate himself completely to his children for at least a month, until the end of January, therefore. The midfielder defended Inter, Lazio and Juventus in Italy throughout his career.

Hernanes was in Sport’s plans for the 2022 season, in which he will dispute the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. The club had presented a proposal in December, at the end of last season, and was waiting for the midfielder’s response.