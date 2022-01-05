High Covid-19 cases ‘signals’ the third wave of the pandemic in the EC, says Secretary of Health – Metro

The State Secretary of Health, Marcos Gadelha, affirmed to TV Green Seas this Tuesday (4) that the current epidemiological context of Covid-19 in Ceará points to a “third wave” of the disease in view of the “increase of cases” in the municipalities.

According to data from IntegraSus, the state investigates 23,067 cases of the disease among 957,498 confirmed since the start of the pandemic in 2020. So far, 24,823 have died from complications of the disease, none of them in the past 24 hours.

The bed occupancy rate in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) is 37.85%, while the indicator is 32.85% in wards. In addition, 46 patients are still being treated at the UPAs and another 10 are using mechanical ventilation.

Although this scenario tests positive, hospitalizations and deaths still does not show a third wave, in the words of Marcos Gadelha, the secretary does not rule out the “risk”.

“We cannot characterize, based on the numbers we have, that we are in a third wave. But that signals the risk of having the third wave, considering that there is an increase in cases”, warned the holder of Sesa.

Impact on the economy

Also according to Gadelha, “overnight we can exponentially increase the number of cases”. This increases the chance of a new wave of the pandemic in the state, which can also generate effects on the flexibility of trade. The decision to impose new restrictions, however, will undergo extensive debate in the Scientific Committee.

“The decision to do this has an impact on the economy and the economy also creates health problems for people. So this decision is not an easy decision, and it is a decision that cannot be taken individually, it needs to be a decision shared with everyone these actors that influence the health system,” said the secretary.