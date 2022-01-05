Horoscope for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Check the horoscope for this Wednesday, January 5th, 5th day of 2022. There are 360 ​​days to 2022.

ARIES

The rhythm of life is calmer with the Moon in Taurus, which today forms harmonious aspects in the sky. The preference goes to practicality and economy. It is also worth aligning interests in partnerships, friendships and employees. Continue to set goals for the new year with more realism, you can pursue new learnings with more wisdom, structure and insight. In the late afternoon, the Moon aligns with Neptune, favoring intuition. Contact with nature and water is highlighted.

BULL

The weather is milder with the Moon in your sign, which activates your sensitivity. The Moon combines forces with Mercury, Sun and Neptune, you can make time work better with good contacts, organizations and arrangements. But all without hurry so that you can enjoy the small pleasures of life.! Remember that the feeling of gratitude is the key to attracting and manifesting more and more abundance. Film, arts and cultural programs are most welcome. Count on more inspiration

TWINS

The desire is to talk, circulate, walk and move your energies. However, the more professionalism, integrity, competence and credibility you cultivate, the better. Run away from amateurs. The Moon follows in practical Taurus, in harmony with Sun, Mercury and Neptune, favoring confidence, emotional balance and productivity. Good morning for contacts and meetings. It was also a good time to set goals and strategies, better prepare projects to activate them with more determination.

CANCER

The pace slows with the Moon in peaceful Taurus. New goals, dreams and inspirations on the agenda. With the Sun in the opposite sign, the world of partnerships remains in the spotlight. It’s worth listening to the voice of intuition to understand the needs of people around you. The Moon smiles at Sun, Mercury and Neptune: you can align interests with partners, cultivate diplomacy to integrate different people into your life. It is time to think about the future, look ahead, seek solutions with more inspiration and strategic capacity.

LION

Count with more determination, confidence and clarity. The Moon remains in Taurus, combines forces with Sun, Mercury and Neptune, you can cultivate kindness and warmth while catching up. So you can recruit collaborators and make your time pay more. With the Sun in Capricorn, it’s time to think about long-term issues, express yourself with more maturity, improve techniques, develop new professional goals. Your steps become firmer and surer if you are in line with your heart.

VIRGIN

Good time to set goals, arrangements and measures for success. With Mercury in Capricorn you can plan your schedule well. It’s time for clarity and objectivity. Also try to watch your thoughts, only nurture positive concepts. It’s good to cultivate autonomy and freedom to move, preferably in large spaces or close to nature. It is worth introducing changes with planning, investing in new learning, new technologies and new friends too.

LB

With Venus in Aquarius, prefer to look for something new and different. Without philosophical harmony and without freedom, relationships become more difficult. Take the opportunity to cultivate positivity and enthusiasm, schedule new courses and learning. Just be careful not to overspend, make too many commitments, or take on things that you won’t be able to sustain later. The Moon follows in Taurus and combines with Neptune, favoring inspiration, the arts, romance and sensory pleasures.

SCORPION

The pace tends to slow down with Moon in Taurus. Artistic, pleasurable and creative activities are favored. The day can also be productive for contacts, meetings and negotiations. Take advantage of general arrangements. You can do everything calmly, without hurry or hassle. Today the Moon combines forces with the Sun, Mercury and Neptune, favoring sensitivity and inspiration. It’s worth putting yourself in motion, scheduling a tour, investing in everything that can expand your horizons.

SAGITTARIUS

Your adventurous and fun spirit yearns for new paths. But with Jupiter in Capricorn, take the opportunity to cultivate realism and practicality, thus resizing projects that are too grand. You can also make good contacts and establish pacts. Try to be the one who presents solutions with creative ideas and at the same time well structured. Today the Moon combines with Jupiter to promote communication, exchanges and mental processes. Conversations become more fluent and new ideas can emerge.

CAPRICORN

Favorable time to create new strategies. You revitalize each day, with the Sun in your sign. Take the opportunity to invest in your image, cultivate kindness, align collaboration with partners and friends, review finances so you can move forward with more security. You can now see what may be left behind, schedule further studies, establish strategies. No pessimistic postures, identify yourself with the solutions to follow with determination!

AQUARIUM

At the end of a solar cycle, it is important to pay attention to inner progress. If you are not already on a spiritual path, you can search for it with readings, meetings, retreats and experiences. If so, you can broaden your perceptions about life. Art is also a path that can help you to transcend. At the same time, it’s easier to cultivate focus, control exaggerated and unrealistic enthusiasm. Your biggest goals can be worked out with determination and planned with discretion.

FISH

It is time for firm steps, determination and practicality. The Moon follows in Taurus and combines forces with the Sun, Mercury and Neptune: productivity aligns with inspiration, everything can be done without haste or hurdles. You can also invest in general organizations, in harmonizing your home or work environment. Continue to finalize backlogs and set goals for the next year. With good strategies you can turn your spiritual visions into something practical and real.