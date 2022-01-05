How to take full page prints in Chrome

Want to print an entire page on Google Chrome? Fortunately, it is not necessary to download programs or resort to external tools for this. After all, the browser has a native function for just that purpose. But because it’s available on Google’s own development tools tab, it’s little known to users.

The feature, while not as intuitive, is quite effective. By the way, in addition to the possibility of taking a full-screen screenshot, there are also other modes: “Capture area screenshot”, which allows selecting a specific area, and “Capture node screenshot”, which makes a clean record of the current page (without the division of tabs or other browser details).

When performing the capture, the image is automatically saved on the computer. The default format is PNG; but you can change it easily. When downloading, when the browser opens the files on your PC, go to the “Name” section and replace the format’s acronym with “JPG”.

1. To take a full-page screenshot in Chrome (Android l iOS l Desktop), open the browser menu, represented by three dots in the upper-right corner. Select “More Tools” and then “Developer Tools”. For Windows users, there is the shortcut Ctrl+Shift+I and the F12 button;

Go to the “Developer Tools” tab to take a full page screenshot (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

2. Then click the three dot button to the left of the “x” again and choose the “Run command” option. If you prefer, use the shortcut Ctrl+Shift+P on Windows;

To use the function, tap the highlighted tab (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

3. Type the term “Capture” and, among the screenshot modalities, select “Capture full size screenshot”. This will automatically download the image and save it in your computer’s downloads folder or in another folder of your choice.

There are several screenshot modes (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

By the way, although the captures of the previous walkthrough were made on Windows, it is worth noting that the method also works on macOS. The process is even identical. This solution, however, is not the only one available. In this tutorial, the Canaltech teaches you two other alternatives.

How to make screenshot with Chrome extensions

For those who prioritize practicality, there are Chrome extensions. In this case, the user has a single job: to download them in the browser. After that, just tap on the plugin icon and the screenshot is made with just one click.

There are numerous options like Fireshot and GoFullPage. Although they all have particularities, the logic is basically the same. Check out how to use the solution below.

1. Go to one of the suggested extensions or explore other programs from the Chrome Web Store. From the main page, tap “Use in Chrome” and then “Add Extension”;

The user can also download extensions to take screenshots in Google Chrome (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

2. Now go to the top of the browser and click on the puzzle icon to display all installed extensions. Look for the one you downloaded and tap the pin to pin it to the toolbar. If you don’t find it, tap the “Manage extensions” command;

For ease of use, pin the plugin to the browser toolbar (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

3. With everything ready, just click on the program icon when you need a screenshot.

To make a wide capture, just click on the extension icon (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

How to take a full page print in PDF

In addition to the above solutions, there is another solution: download the webpage as a PDF. While this is not a screenshot, this is more of a way to record your website content.

To use it, open the Chrome menu and click on “Print” (or use the shortcut Ctrl+P). The process is really quite simple. But if you want a detailed walkthrough, the Canaltech explains how to save a webpage in a previous story.