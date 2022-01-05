HyperX presents many new features for its line of peripherals

New products were unveiled at CES 2022, which closes on Saturday

THE HyperX has just presented its upcoming releases during the CES 2022. HyperX unveiled, among other news, the Cloud Alpha Wireless, gamer headset that offers battery life of up to 300 hours of use and a wireless version of Pulsefire Stem, ultralight hexagonal mouse with beehive design. Check out the news

Cloud Alpha Wireless has greater autonomy in the market

The new wireless version of Cloud Alpha offers the longest battery life among gaming headsets, with autonomy of up to 300 hours of use from a single charge. Furthermore, it guarantees immersive spatial 3D audio experience. THE Cloud Alpha Wireless It’s also about comfort: it’s covered in soft, pliable synthetic material, custom-made foam cushions and a lightweight aluminum frame for durability and stability. To top it off, it has a detachable noise-canceling microphone, LED lighting and volume controls on the headset itself.

HyperX Clutch Wireless for Mobile and PC

The new wireless controller HyperX Clutch It is compatible with Android devices via Bluetooth 4.2 connection or Wireless connection with 2.4 GHz frequency, and comes with a cable with USB-C and USB-A interfaces for those who want to use it on their PC. The HyperX Clutch also features removable and adjustable grips to fit different sizes of smartphones and a built-in rechargeable battery that gives you up to 19 hours of use on a single charge.



HyperX Pulsefire Wireless Rod Mouse

Wireless version of the Pulsefire Rod ultralight mouse, has a honeycomb-style top panel, favoring quick movements and providing better ventilation for the equipment. THE Pulsefire Wireless Rod It features a low-latency wireless connection that operates at 2.4GHz frequency and offers battery life of up to 100 hours of use from a single charge. It has six programmable buttons and TTC Golden dust-proof and water-resistant mechanical switches that support up to 80 million clicks, plus internal memory to save the preferred setting via the software HyperX NGENUITY. The base of the mouse is made of PTFE (Purest Level Teflon), which reduces friction and allows for smoother gliding, and comes with optional adhesive tapes that can be applied to improve user grip and control. Finally, it has a Pixart 3335 sensor for precise tracking, four pre-defined DPI options (400, 800, 1600 and 3200), RGB backlighting and the possibility of customizing button commands.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard

The new mechanical keyboard is compact in form with 65% of the standard keyboard size and also features arrow keys, delete, page up and page down. THE Alloy Origins 65 it has versions with two types of mechanical switches made in-house by HyperX, RED (linear style) and Aqua (tactile style), both with resistance of up to 80 million clicks per key. It also has RGB backlighting with exposed LEDs for greater clarity, various light effects, five levels of brightness and double-shot PBT keys with secondary commands printed on the sides of each key. It also has internal memory for saving up to three preference profiles, including those related to lighting and macros, which can be defined by the HyperX NGENUITY.

HyperX Cloud II headset

the headset Cloud II, launched in 2015 in black and red and black and gray versions, now has a pink and white model. THE headset comes with an advanced audio control box that easily activates virtual 7.1 surround sound with a single click, a durable aluminum frame with adjustable headband, premium synthetic material casing, and Memory Foam technology foam that fits to the head and users’ ears. It also has a detachable microphone with noise cancellation and compatibility with various devices such as smartphones, PCs, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.



HyperX Cloud Core Headset

THE HyperX Cloud Core offers gaming immersion and a spatial 3D audio experience through technology DTS Headphone:X. Designed with a tough aluminum frame and adjustable headband, it’s tough and comfortable thanks to high-density foams with Memory Foam technology. It also has a detachable noise-canceling microphone and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak.

HyperX Announces Pulsefire Haste Mouse Compatibility with NVIDIA Reflex





