‘I fell for the scam’ · TV News

Recovered from Covid-19, Luis Lobianco was stranded in Europe. This Tuesday (4), after the end of the quarantine period in Spain, the actor said that the airline TAP disappeared with its ticket back to Brazil. “It looks like I fell for the coup,” he said.

“That TAP Air Portugal company disappeared with my tickets. Don’t have Covid-19. If you get sick, they disappear with the reservations and they never see you again, not even at the airport and, in the cell phone service, they slap the phone in your face . I came to work, but it seems I fell for TAP’s scam,” stated Lobianco in an Instagram post.

In Stories on the social network, the artist continued with his criticisms: “I’m stuck in Barcelona now. I went to the airport to try to find my reservation, there’s no service. I spent the night on the phone, no one answers me. When I had a positive test [de Covid-19], I did everything they asked”.

“I sent the test to their care, received a protocol number to get in touch when it was negative, as I am now. But now that I’m negative, I can’t get out of here. I came to work, these tickets are for [classe] executive, are not cheap,” explained Lobianco, who traveled to Europe for a Porta dos Fundos tour.

“The Covid-19 tests have 48 hours of validity to be able to be shipped. So, from my last test that came back negative, more than 24 hours have passed. Tomorrow, it expires and I’ll have to do another one, which it isn’t. cheap, it costs 45 euros [R$ 290]”, detailed.

Hours after the outburst, Lobianco thanked the charges made by fans on the social network and said that he managed to reschedule his flight to Brazil

THE TV news contacted TAP Air Portugal’s advisors, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

Check out Luis Lobianco’s publications on the case: