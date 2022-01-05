‘I have an emotional block’, vents Viih Tube | celebrities



Published 01/04/2022 19:54

Rio – Single, Viih Tube opened her heart during a chat with fans, through Instagram Stories, this Tuesday. When asked if she intended to go back to dating, the ex-BBB surprised internet users by saying that she has an emotional block.

“I’ll tell you something that I’ve noticed these days: I’m emotionally blocked, when I see it’s getting serious I run away. I think my breakup is still recent and it was like 3 years, living together and I practically got married , so I think I’m scared of dating again. But I’ll deal with this in therapy and when I feel that something with someone is true and light I won’t let go out of fear, I’ll play without fear in that little way you already know. for now I’m in no hurry and happy like that,” said she, who announced the end of her relationship with Bruno Magri in October of last year.

Then Viih revealed whether she intends to date or become single. “I don’t think I have the preferred one, I like to live intensely the phase I’m in and what I feel in my heart that makes me happiest! When I date/love someone I live intensely and give myself completely to the person. When I’m single, I also give myself entirely to myself and whatever I feel like doing and you’ve already noticed that,” he said.

Finally, youtuber said that she is living the best phase of her life. “I think I’m living through one of the best phases of my life, with myself, with my audience, with my family, with my friends, with my work! For the first time I feel completely light, without charging me too much, without thinking too much, just doing what I want without judging myself for it. And I think for the first time I’m really enjoying my life, my free time, my own company.”