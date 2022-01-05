‘I prefer it done at home’, he tells me that he allows the rape of a 13-year-old daughter – Gerais

PM de Planura arrested the two suspects and referred them to the Civil Police Police Station in Frutal (photo: PMMG/Disclosure) An 18-year-old boy and the mother of his 13-year-old girlfriend were arrested by the Military Police (PM) yesterday (3/1) in Planura, in Trinculo Mineiro, on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person. Even with consent, according to the Penal Code, having sex with children under 14 is considered to be vulnerable rape.

According to information from the police record, sent to Blog do Portari, the girl’s mother reported that she knew and consented to her daughter’s relationship with the young man. She said that she prefers her daughter to do “things” at home than on the street.

The crime was discovered at the time of a police approach to a residence that was crowded with people, and the couple was at the scene.

Then the girl’s mother was consulted by the military and shortly thereafter confirmed her consent to the relationship.

The suspects were taken to the Civil Police Station of Frutal, where they were heard by the delegate on duty.

The occurrence was monitored by the Planura Guardianship Council.

The report tried to confirm whether the two suspects remained in prison and how the investigations into the crime are proceeding, but the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) stated that until the publication of this article, they had not located the occurrence.

To characterize the crime of rape of a vulnerable person, provided for in article 217-A of the Penal Code, it is sufficient that the offender has a carnal relationship or performs any libidinous act with a person under 14 years of age.

The victim’s consent, her possible previous sexual experience or the existence of a romantic relationship between the agent and the victim do not rule out the occurrence of the crime.

Also according to the Penal Code, whoever engages in the rape of a vulnerable person can face a prison sentence of between 8 and 15 years.