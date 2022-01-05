”I want to ‘fill the bag’ with the unvaccinated,” says Emmanuel Macron in an interview with French newspaper | World

In a long interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien” this Wednesday (5), the French president Emmanuel Macron admitted that he wants to “’fill the bag’ of the unvaccinated” (see more in the video above). The phrase reverberated the day before and is featured in the French press this Wednesday.
“The unvaccinated, I really want to bother them”, said the president, using the verb ’emmerder’, considered vulgar, which also means “to piss off.”
The editorial in “Le Parisien” notes that with that sentence, Macron placed a cross over the votes of the unvaccinated, around 5 million people. The repercussion of the phrase also suspended discussions on the vaccine passport last night at the Assembly.
“Le Parisien” came out with the cover and six more pages in which Macron answers questions from what would be a sample of the French population: a farmer, a realtor, a teacher and a nurse.
Macron talks about Europe – France presides over the Council of the European Union for six months -, promises that it will not raise taxes and about the “will” to be a candidate in the next presidential elections, in April. But when talking about the unvaccinated, he used the phrase that caused the political tsunami.
“I will not arrest them or vaccinate them by force. But let them know that as of January 15th, they will no longer be able to go to a restaurant, have a glass of wine, a coffee, go to the theater, to the cinema,” Macron told Le Parisien.
At the moment, the centrist government of Macron wants to approve the transformation of the health pass into a vaccine passport. In other words, only those who are vaccinated will be able to have a document that gives access to sociocultural activities, such as restaurants, bars, shows, cinemas. A recent negative test or proof of having the disease no longer counts.
Image taken from a video of the speech of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in August of last year — Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP
For the economic newspaper “Les Echos”, Macron “waked up an uproar among the political class and marked in a spectacular, but risky way, its effective entry into the presidential campaign”.
“The new wave relaunches the president, but threatens the candidate”, analyzes the conservative “Le Figaro”. The newspaper explains that, normally, January marks the entry of a candidate into the electoral campaign, with large mobilization rallies. But the moment is one of uncertainty, with postponed rallies and limits on agglomerations. “The new wave of Covid runs over the grammar of the presidential election,” says Le Figaro.
“Are we witnessing the premises of a political crisis in relation to the government’s health strategy, one hundred days before the presidential election? ”, asks “Le Monde”.
The rivals didn’t wait to react, as “Libération” recounts. The candidate of the ecologists Yannick Jadot believes that Macron made a political error. Marine Le Pen of the far right says Macron insists on dividing the nation and making the unvaccinated second-class citizens. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from the extreme left, takes up the WHO orientation of “convincing rather than condemning”.
Discussions about the vaccination pass will resume this afternoon. If approved, the document becomes effective from January 15th.