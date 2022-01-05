Ibovespa falls and is again out of tune with the outside world, despite optimism about Ômicron By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index retreated on Tuesday, remaining apart from the positive climate of global stock exchanges at the beginning of 2022, after also going against the external scenario and falling in the first session of the year.

At 11:31, the fell 0.70% to 103,198.98 points. The financial volume was 4.6 billion reais.

The major US stock indices were up, as was the pan-European index, extending a positive start to the year, after the World Health Organization said new evidence was emerging that the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 affects the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants.

The rise in stocks abroad comes even as yields on government bonds in the US and the euro zone are boosted by expectations of a tighter monetary policy.

Ibovespa tried to follow the external good mood, but just like the day before, the optimism of the opening was short-lived. The movement of civil servants for salary readjustments is weighing on the domestic scene, which gained support from Central Bank officials, while, according to Folha de São Paulo, civil servants in the federal government’s planning and budget area are also evaluating measures.

A framework of potential lower economic growth, on the rise and at high levels also help to limit the performance of the Brazilian stock market.

Intermédica’s shares were the main negative contributor to the index, while on the other side was Vale.

This is the first day of trading for the new composition of the Ibovespa, with three shares joining the index and the exit of two others.

Investors were also monitoring the health of President Jair Bolsonaro, who will not need to undergo surgery in the midst of an intestinal obstruction, according to a medical bulletin.

HIGHLIGHTS

Vale (SA:) rose 0.5% and Gerdau PN (SA:) gained 0.6%, while CSN SA:) fell 1.3% and Usiminas PN (SA:) fell 1.4%. it rose in Dalian, following gains in other steel inputs such as coking coal.

Petrobras PN (SA:) was down 0.2% and ON was down 0.5%, with the increase. Opec+ agreed on Tuesday to maintain the current policy and decided to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels/day in February, four sources told Reuters.

Itau Unibanco PN (SA:) rose 1.1% and Santander Brasil Unit (SA:) gained 0.2%, extending the high from the previous day, when sector papers were benefited by extension of payroll tax exemption for some sectors by the federal government without feared changes in the tax burden of financial institutions. Bradesco PN (SA:) fell 0.5%

Ambev (SA:) dropped 1.3% and Notre Dame Intermedica (SA:) dropped 2.7%.

Iguatemi Unit (SA:) dropped 4.9% and JHSF ON (SA:) gave 3.8%, while Eztec (SA:) ON dropped 3%.

3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás SA (SA:) rose 1.7% and CSN Mineração SA (SA:) advanced 2.8% in its debuts on the Ibovespa, while Positivo Informatica (SA:) gave up 2.6%.

