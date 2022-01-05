Ibovespa fell, pressured by another day of higher interest rates; Fomc minutes on radar

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa opened in fall, recording a low of 0.76%, to 102,722 points at 10:30 am (Eastern time), in the trading session this Wednesday (5), once again pressured by the rise in the interest rate curve, which occurs by a number of factors.

“Future interest rates are pressured by the perception of possible deterioration in the Brazilian fiscal situation, in addition to the negative influence from abroad with the increase in yields From Treasuries Americans, based on bets on the anticipation of the monetary tightening in the USA”, explain XP Investimentos analysts in their morning call.

In Brazil, the worsening of projections for the fiscal framework is mainly driven by recent speeches by Guido Mantega. The former economy minister was appointed by Lula, currently in first place in the polls on the presidential dispute, to represent him in an article in Folha de São Paulo as economic spokesman, published today.

“It took a stand against the labor reform and the spending ceiling, which is not welcomed, even with PT members claiming that it won’t necessarily be part of this year’s presidential campaign,” comments XP.

Outside, the entire market is paying attention to the Fomc minutes, to be released at 4 pm. Technology companies, more susceptible to higher interest rates because they are commonly more leveraged and because they work hard on the issue of future profits, fall all over the world.

“The document can give more details about the plan to raise interest rates this year”, explain the analysts. The future of Nasdaq retreats 0.50% around 10:05 am. That of the S&P 500 drops 0.15% and that of the Dow Jones, 0.07%.

In addition to the Fomc minutes, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) published today that in December the US opened 807,000 new job openings, a number considerably higher than the 400,000 in the Refinitiv consensus. The data signals that the world’s largest economy is recovering, but it also reinforces the possibility of an accelerated withdrawal of stimulus by the Fed.

American Treasuries weigh on Ibovespa

In addition to weighing on technology companies, rising incomes from Treasuries tends to pressure the performance of emerging countries.

“The Fed’s liquidity injection mitigation program is going to affect the exaggerated volume of capital inflow we’ve seen last year. Naturally, the investment trend in emerging countries is falling and these countries need to make an effort to become more attractive to investors”, explains Rodrigo Franchini, head of institutional relations at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

With Brazil faltering on fiscal issues, the way the market prices this “increased attractiveness” is through higher interest rates. The DI maturing in January 2023 advances 1 basis point to 12.04%. The one due in January 2025, 10 basis points, to 11.25%. The for the first month of 2027, eight points, to 11.17%. The for January 2029, 7 points, to 11.25%.

The dollar, even with the downward trend in investment flow to Brazil, manages to retreat this Wednesday morning, after two days of highs. The commercial drops 0.35%, traded at R$5.668 on purchases and R$5.670 on sales, following the performance of the US currency abroad – the DXY drops 0.14%.

