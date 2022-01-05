“Ice Age” returns with the trailer for “The Adventures of Buck”

Among the many properties Disney acquired in the Fox acquisition was the Ice Age franchise. It may not be one of the biggest animation franchises, but over the course of five films, the series has grossed more than $6 billion in theaters. So the sequel was obvious, although turning it into a Disney+ exclusive is a surprise.

This new film is titled Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck, after a character, voiced by Simon Pegg, who first appeared in Ice Age 3. The main characters from Ice Age are present, though based on the trailer below, it looks like they might have minor roles in the story.

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck continues the hilarious adventures of the glacial heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemoniums. Eager for a bit of independence, thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but soon find themselves trapped under ice in a huge cave inhabited by dinosaurs.

They are rescued by one-eyed adventure-loving Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, they embark on a quest to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck debuts exclusively on Disney+ on January 28th.