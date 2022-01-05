Iconic moment of the game is recreated live

For those who follow the competitive scene of Street Fighter, EVO Moments 37 is considered one of the most memorable moments in the game.

And now, it was recreated during a live broadcast with one of the players who originally participated in the moment, American Justin Wong.

Justin was playing Street Fighter III online when he recreated Chun-Li’s special move, which was blocked by the other player in the same way when he played against fellow Street Fighter player Daigo Umehara.

The scene, popularly known as EVO Moment 37, took place in the early 2000s, when Justin Wong and Daigo Umehara were playing a Street Fighter III match in the famous EVO championship.

The moment was made iconic by the difficulty of the block performed by Ken de Daigo, as he had to execute the block precisely with each kick by Justin’s Chun-Li.

Furthermore, the reaction from the audience also helped to popularize the scene, showing the energy that is so common in eSports championships.

No wonder, to this day the EVO Moment 37 (which actually became a book) is remembered as one of the best demonstrations of what video game competition is.

