IHU: new Covid-19 variant detected by scientists in France

Researchers of the Mediterranean Institute of Infection at the University Hospital Center (IHU) announced the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19. called B.1.640.2 or “IHU”, the strain had 46 mutations. Also according to the scientists, the new variant also had 37 genetic deletions (chromosomal alterations), being 9 in the “spike” protein, used to attach to human cells. France has already registered 12 cases of this strain.

The new mutation was described in a published article on December 10, 2021 on the medRxiv platform in a pre-print version, which still needs to go through peer review. THEFrench scientists point out that the variant emerged in Cameroon. The new version of the virus shows no signs of being more lethal or contagious than other strains, but this has yet to be evaluated by the World Health Organization (WHO) between variant of interest or concern, as is the case with Ômicron.