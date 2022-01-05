‘I’ll kill you’ · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will be able to shoot Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to defend his daughter, Mercedes, in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The corrupt deputy will find the couple’s hideout and will try to kidnap the girl and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “I’ll kill you,” warns the former assistant, with blood in his eyes.

Angered by the flight of Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) and former employee, the antagonist will move heaven and earth to find them. During the search, he and Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will find the woman in a farm in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

At the meeting, Tonico will discover that Dolores had a daughter by Nelio and will be even more pissed off, because his ex-wife never gave him an heir. The evil one will then prepare a cart to take the two back to the capital.

In the middle of the flight, the character played by Daphne Bozaski will see Nélio from afar and help him corner the deputy. Dolores will lie that she wants to go to the bathroom and will delay the match. Borges will accompany the girl while the villain will be in the vehicle with the baby in his arms.

Tonico will be impressed with Nélio

Rivals’ reunion

“I just want to see your father’s face when I find out I caught your mother and you…”, Zayla’s ex-lover (Heslaine Viera) will boast in a conversation with the newborn. Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will launch the boat right there: “Then you can look, I’m here”, he will announce, with a shotgun.

The character played by João Pedro Zappa will threaten to shoot: “Put my daughter on the bench now, Tonico. I’m not kidding”, he will demand.

“Oh, you’re shitting your pants, aren’t you, dead fly from hell. You won’t have the heart to shoot me, you know why? Because you’re a wimp, you don’t even know how to…”, Tonico will say, but Nélio will fire a shot that will graze the villain. “The next hit you,” will announce the young man.

The pressure between men will grow, and the character played by Alexandre Nero will try to get rid of his rival’s crosshairs. “It’s no use all this bravery, you can’t escape. Borges is with Dolores”, he recalls.

Unfortunately for the antagonist, Dolores will return to the carriage without the policeman. She will explain to the loved one who got rid of the police chief: “I dropped him in the woods. I slapped him in the head”, she will boast.

Escape plan

Smart, Nélio will ask his companion to take the gun from Tonico’s waist. With care, the woman will obey. “Now come down”, will demand the heir of Lota (Paula Cohen), for the villain.

Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello) will jump out of the carriage, but will still threaten the couple: “I’ll go after you even if it’s in hell”, the rejected person will remember. The two, however, will not listen to the bitter message: “The way there, you must know it very well”, will mock Dolores, next Monday (10).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

