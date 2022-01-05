Impressive! Bruno Gagliasso swims with the fish in the ‘pool lake’ of his ranch in Rio

Bruno Gagliasso has been dedicated to the construction of the ranch that he builds for him and his family for some time. At the site, the space reserved for the “pool lake” on the outside of the property already drew attention. Yeah, it’s done! The artist showed the result and even swam in the crystal clear waters, in the company of different species of fish.

The records were shared with fans by the actor on Tuesday. “How do I explain the love I’m feeling for my fish? I call and they come…Look at this!!”, he says, dazzled, on his page.

With ‘pool lake’ and solar energy, Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank’s ranch takes shape: see images of the work

The construction of the space is the realization of a dream of Bruno, Giovanna Ewbank and the couple’s children. The land is in the municipality of Paraíba do Sul, in the interior of the state of Rio. There, in addition to the spacious house, there is also a garden with cacti, as well as an area with several solar panels for generating energy.

“The pool lake at the ranch is a tribute to Malawi, the birthplace of my children. It is a huge, complex and very beautiful work (of art) to watch”, commented Bruno, on social media, recently.