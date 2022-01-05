In a bathing suit, Eliana is in good shape and reveals an aesthetic procedure: “Did you need it?”

Always discreet when it comes to personal life, Eliana talks honestly with her followers and talks about the reason not to share videos on social media

Sincerely, the presenter eliana used her profile on social media this Tuesday night (04) to talk about aesthetic procedures. She, who tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, had a super sincere chat with her followers.

Asked by one of her followers if she had undergone liposuction, the 48-year-old artist revealed that she had undergone the procedure 20 years ago. Oozing beauty, she shared a click on appearing in a black bathing suit and sporting the slim figure.

“At 28, I did [lipoaspiração]. Needed? No! But patience. Today I look for less invasive methods: I train well, as a rule, I do aesthetic treatments in good clinics, I’m monitored by a sports medicine doctor, I drink water and that’s it”, explained the blonde.

In the conversation, the SBT contractor also spoke about the lack she feels for the presenter Hebe Camargo: “I miss her a lot. I miss her. She was much more fun and good people than you could see on TV. She was a friend to talk serious and talk nonsense and laugh. I couldn’t erase her number from my contacts. Sometimes it makes me want to talk. to call.”, confessed.

The blonde also explained the reason for not sharing many videos on her profile: “I wanted to tell you a peculiarity. Sometimes I’d rather post photos than videos because I’m still a little shy about talking on my cell phone. Curious right? I’m not digital native, so I keep learning with you guys”, she said.

Look:

The presenter Eliana left fans stunned on social media by hosting 2022 showing off all her good shape in style. Owner of a perfect body at 48 years old, the SBT presenter posed in an indiscreet moment and enchanted followers with her beauty.

It’s just that she bet on a well-cut neon orange bikini. With her face washed and displaying a natural beauty, the star posed showing her curves. At the bottom of the click, the blonde ended up showing too much: a mirror strategically positioned in the background showed the blonde’s shapely body.