In a serious incident, the propeller breaks in flight and ends up inside the cabin of the plane.

A scary accident happened in South Africa, when a turboprop plane hit a bird during landing and a broken propeller ended up inside the fuselage.

Broken propeller and part of it that entered the fuselage





The turboprop, model BAe Jetstream 41, was landing at Venetia Mine Airport, South Africa, when its right engine hit a large bird of an as-yet-unidentified species. The animal hit one of the five blades of the plane’s propeller squarely. The blade broke right next to the propeller hub and, due to engine motion, flew into the plane.

She crossed the fuselage and stopped at the seats across the aisle, also breaking a window. Luckily, no passengers were injured with the flying paddle, which could be fatal depending on the speed and angle at which the passenger hits.

After the collision, the crew managed to land the plane safely at the Airport, from where the photos were taken. A Twitter user commented: “Remind me never to sit next to a turboprop engine. Fortunately, no one got hurt on this J41”.

Remind me never to sit by a prop again! Thankfully no one hurt on this J41. #j41 #birdstrike #fanhitstheshit #birdmighthavebeeninjured It sure as hell would have woken you up if you were napping onboard. pic.twitter.com/jvUTYkKces — Pontius Pilate (@pontius_is_goat) January 4, 2022



