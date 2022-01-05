In Pipa, Klebber Toledo melts for Camila Queiroz in a new statement: ”They make all the difference”

In an atmosphere of romance, actor Klebber Toledo shares a beautiful morning click with his wife, actress Camila Queiroz, and declares himself

Love is in the air!

The actor Klebber Toledo (35) updated their social networks this Tuesday morning, 4, to make a statement to wife, the actress Camila Queiroz (28).

On his Instagram profile, the artist shared a beautiful morning click with his beloved and was thrilled to make a small statement, to celebrate his mornings and small moments with her.

In the photo, they are seen enjoying the sunny morning with a delicious breakfast in Pipa, in Rio Grande do Norte.

“Small moments that make all the difference…”, highlighted the actor. “And one of the moments I like most in my day is having breakfast with her…”, he declared.

The click, of course, added several comments from the couple’s fans who didn’t spare affection: “I love you”, declared a netizen. “Much love to you”, wished a fan. “What love of photo”, pointed a third.

Currently, the presenter is also celebrating all the success of the reality show blind wedding, who commands alongside his wife, Camila Queiroz (28).

Klebber Toledo melts for Camila Queiroz in romantic click:





Last accessed: 05 Jan 2022 – 05:13:13 (407797).