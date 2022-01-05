In public consultation, the majority says no to the requirement for a vaccine prescription

TAÍSA MEDEIROSGABRIELA BERNARDES*

(credit: Walterson Rosa/MS)

Most people who responded to the public consultation, opened by the Ministry of Health, on the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years against covid-19 were against the need for a prescription for the immunization of children. According to the federal government, the survey received, until the end of last Sunday night, 99,309 responses.

The number was informed by the Ministry’s Secretary for Combating Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, during the public hearing that debated the matter, yesterday, at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in Brasília. On December 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of the Pfizer vaccine against the new coronavirus for children aged 5 to 11 years. Since then, the federal government has placed several obstacles to immunization, and the public consultation — contested by experts and by Anvisa — was just one of those.

The government also said that the majority of people who responded to the survey were against mandatory vaccination in the 5-11 age group. The next step is to draw up a document with the guidelines to be adopted for the vaccination of children, based on the results of the consultation and discussion held yesterday.

The hearing at the PAHO building was attended by experts in the field of health, entities and authorities. During the meeting, the guests presented data and theses about the application of the immunizing agent in the children’s group.

Success

The PAHO representative, Socorro Gross, stressed that vaccination “is one of the most important elements to save lives” and attributed the success of vaccination against covid-19 in Brazil to the Unified Health System (SUS), “because it is universal, free and full”.

Marjori Dulcine, representative of the Pfizer laboratory — whose vaccine was recommended by Anvisa for pediatric use — highlighted the high risk of covid-19, to which children will remain exposed if they are not vaccinated. “They are an important source for the transmission of the disease, being able to transmit covid-19 for longer periods, and become the main spreaders of the pandemic in the near future”, he warned.

“The disease impacts adults much more, however this distracted us from the relevance that this disease has for the pediatric population”, said the representative of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), Marco Aurélio Sáfadi. “Each time a father or mother hospitalized a child with covid-19, the risk of death was 7%. In other words, for every 15 children hospitalized, one ended up being a fatal victim,” he recalled.

Experts also criticized the ministry’s consultation. “What we need to know is what the population needs, and not what the population understands, since they do not have the scientific support to answer the questions”, argued the representative of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Isabela Ballalai.

For the representative of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Nesio de Medeiros, any position that encourages vaccine hesitation must be fought, “because it reduces the capacity of the health system to promote health and prevent diseases. Vaccination is important. for children because they don’t deserve the virus. They deserve safe protection,” he said.

José Davi Urbaez, who spoke on behalf of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), indicated that “we have to get out of this cloud of vaccination hesitation and continue in the coherent construction of a public vaccination policy that includes all these children”.