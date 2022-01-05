In the Emperor’s Times: Tonico shocks Dolores by revealing plans for her daughter





In the next few chapters of “In the Times of the Emperor,” Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be desperate to discover Tonico (Alexandre Nero)’s plans for her daughter, Mercedes. The politician will already be putting into practice his revenge against Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and his ex-wife.

It will all start after the villain steals the baby and locks the girl up in a sanatorium. This after having thrown Nelio off a cliff, even after the boy had helped him to escape death in the same place. Pilar’s sister will say that he never knew love.

“In that you’re right, I’ve never loved anyone anyway. But I’ve never been loved either. When my mother died, I was a tactician. If she loved me, I didn’t even feel. My father looked at me as if I were a nuisance”, he will reply . “It’s funny, all my life only Nélio was my friend. He was the only one who liked me”, he added.

Soon after, Dolores will say that she feels sorry for the jerk and he will open up about the plans with her daughter Mercedes. “A woman I’ll keep out of everyone’s eyes. I’ll take care of her as if she were a cameo,” he begins, making the girl suspicious.

“I’m going to be her world. And one day, when she grows up, we’re going to get married and she’s going to give me many children. And she’s going to love me. Will she look like you?”