In the second trading session of the year, Ibovespa has another drop and retreats 0.39%; dollar advances

The Ibovespa closed down again in the trading session this Tuesday (4), retreating 0.39%, to 103,513 points. This time, however, the Brazilian stock market was not totally detached from abroad, as two of the three main indices in the United States also had lows – the S&P 500 dropped 0.06% and the Nasdaq, 1.33%.

In the US, according to comments from traders, investors are starting to move to anticipate the Federal Reserve’s stimulus cut. Today, even with economic data relating to the industrial sector and the labor market in the country frustrating consensus, the yields of the country’s treasury bonds register a considerable increase. The one maturing in ten years, for example, advanced 24 basis points, to 1.654%.

“Job creation, although frustrating, came within a range acceptable by the Fed. The path, then, is given, so that interest rates can actually be raised. It would need to be much lower than consensus for anything to change”, commented Rodrigo Franchini, head of institutional relations at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

The Dow Jones managed to escape the lows and closed up 0.59% to 36,799 points, once again at its all-time high. This index is less susceptible to the advance of yields for listing only blue chips, well-established companies that are not as impacted by high interest rates.

American Treasuries weigh on Ibovespa performance

The rise in fees paid by treasuries it ends up weighing on the performance of all emerging countries, including Brazil. “The Fed’s liquidity reduction program is going to affect the sheer volume of capital inflows we’ve seen last year. Naturally, the trend of investments in emerging markets drops and these countries need to make an effort to become more attractive”, comments Franchini.

In the case of Brazil, news from politics does not help much in this matter. Investors are monitoring the country’s fiscal situation, which remains at risk.

First, the market also reflects the speeches of the government leader in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), who mentioned, in an interview to Valor Econômico, a possible revision of the spending ceiling this Monday. According to him, there is an “excess of collection”, explained in large part by the advance of electronic commerce, which the government needs to spend.

Among other points, Barros defended greater expenses for the tragedy in Bahia and good remuneration for the civil servants, a class that has been threatening strikes in recent weeks, seeking salary readjustments.

Furthermore, the signal that Lula, currently in first place in the polls for the presidency, may also include ex-Finance Minister Guido Mantega in his team. The ex-president nominated the ex-minister to write for him an article on the economy in the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

Mantega was known for the implementation of the so-called “New Economic Matrix”, which lowered interest rates (later impacting inflation) and which made intensive use of the BNDES to encourage national companies.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​Mantega in the Economy. He was bad in his other term. It persisted in errors and, because of its decisions, we were in an economic cycle of recession”, commented the specialist at Monte Bravo.

For this reason, the way that investors have priced, until then, a possible increase in Brazil’s attractiveness is through an increase in the interest rate curve, with the country paying more to those who contribute to its economy. The DI contracts for January 2023 rose 0.16 percentage point, to 12.04%. The DIs for January 2025, 0.27 percentage points, to 11.16%. The DIs for January 2027, 0.21 percentage points, to 11.10%.

Real, with this scenario, also suffered. The commercial dollar appreciated 0.48% against the Brazilian currency, traded at R$ 5.6897. Abroad, the US currency rose 0.08% against a basket of other currencies, according to the DXY index.

