In the Times of the Emperor: Tonico says he will marry Dolores’ daughter: “Love me”

In the next few chapters of In Times of the Emperor, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) slaps Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the face. The girl’s reaction will be because the politician says he is raising Mercedes away from everyone because the girl when she grows up will become his wife and give her many children.

Trapped in a sanatorium, Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will receive a visit from her husband. The soap opera suffers a passage of time and the daughter that the nun had with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will be almost two years old.

The owner of the newspaper O Berro will visit the woman and, when asked about the girl’s whereabouts, assures her that she is doing very well. The rogue even shows a picture of the child to prove he is telling the truth.

Crying a lot, Dolores begs Tonico to take Mercedes to her, but the bastard refuses. To provoke Nélio’s lover, the deputy says that the girl loves him and reveals that he intends to marry her when she grows up. Disgusted, the nun attacks the villain and will be restrained by the nurses. Check out!

During the conversation with her ex-husband, Eudoro’s heiress asks for news of the girl and the villain tells that the child is doing very well, living in a place far from everyone.

Crying a lot, Pilar’s sister begs to see her, but the deputy refuses. She then suggests that he is lying by claiming he’s with Mercedes, and asks if the bastard hasn’t given his daughter up for adoption.

To prove he’s telling the truth, Tonico shows him a photo in which he appears with the girl on his lap. Machiavellian, he assures her that she is a sweet girl, so smart that she already says some things, and that she loves him.

Angry, Dolores says that this is only possible because Mercedes doesn’t really know him, and will hate him when she finds out that he killed her father and locked her mother in a mental institution.

Debauched, Tonico claims that the girl doesn’t need to know any of this. In a teasing tone, he even says that she will love him more each day. And when she is old enough to marry, she will start a family with him.

Possessed, Pilar’s sister goes after the deputy, hits him and curses him as a monster. The villain defends himself from the attacks and takes the photo back. Afterwards, a nurse intervenes and takes the patient by force. The girl looks at her ex-husband with hatred and continues to call for her daughter. The scene is scheduled to air in the January 10th chapter.

