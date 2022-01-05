Indicated by Kicis were the only ones to criticize the vaccination of children

Only three participants in the public hearing on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19 were against the group’s immunization. The doctors were invited by deputy pocketnarista Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies.

Held this Tuesday (4/1), in Brasília, the meeting, promoted by the Ministry of Health, was attended by members of the federal government and scientific societies. During the event, 18 representatives spoke.

At the end of the hearing, Congresswoman Bia Kicis stated, without presenting scientific evidence, that the vaccination of children against Covid is “experimental”. The matter was refuted on several occasions during the event by members of scientific societies.

Through Twitter, the parliamentarian confirmed that the indications came from her:

I’m at the public hearing of the @minsaude about vax for children from 5 to 11 years. @ccjc_camara I appointed 3 doctors: @Roberto Zeballo7 Dr Roberta Lacerda and Dr Augusto Nasser, high/qualified. Follow it on EBC tb and YouTube and Face do MS. Questions by zap 61 93206913 — Bia Kicis (@Biakicis) January 4, 2022

The three professionals appointed were immunologist Roberto Zeballos, neurosurgeon Augusto Nasser and infectologist Roberta Lacerda Almeida — the only ones to take a stand against the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

Dr Roberta Almeida, one of those indicated by Bia Kicis, participated in the meeting held by the Ministry of Health with groups against childhood vaccination on December 22, as reported by metropolises. The agenda was debated without the presence of scholars from civil society who participate in the Covid-19 Technical Chamber on Immunization (CTAI-Covid).

The infectious disease specialist was one of the health professionals who signed a document sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) against the mandatory vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old. The demonstration took place shortly after the approval of the agency to immunize the public.

This Tuesday afternoon (4/1), after the public hearing, the infectious disease specialist used social media to publish a note on behalf of the “MP Pro-Society Association”, in which she calls the Covid-19 vaccine “ experimental treatment”. It also cites the Nuremberg Code, which prohibits “mandatory scientific experiments, requiring free and informed consent.”

Roberta also called, on the networks, protests in the streets against the vaccination certificate. “The streets!!! January 4th!!! Our new day of struggle for freedom!!!”, wrote Lacerda on Twitter last Friday (31/12), commenting on a decision by the STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski that released the charge for the passport for the vaccine at federal universities.

Neurosurgeon Augusto Nasser also signs the questions against childhood vaccination sent to Anvisa in December. With the mask down during the entire speech at the public hearing, the doctor displayed images that became a topic on social media due to their informal nature.

audience-nasser The doctor’s slides drew attention for their informal contentReproduction/TV Brazil child vaccine Specialist invited by the pocket narist Bia Kicis highlighted the “experimental content” of the immunization agents against Covid-19Reproduction/TV Brazil audience-public-ms Nasser also addressed the alleged adverse effects of immunizers 0

Nasser highlighted the adverse effects, such as myocarditis, and the low record of child deaths due to Covid-19. According to the doctor, wrong numbers are reported by the media to “scare families”.

The immunologist Roberto Zeballos even stated that the Ômicron variant would be “a strain that comes from God, because it generates immunity. At another time, the professional stated that the “Ômicron explosion is not the end of the world, but the end of the pandemic”, in addition to defending the same hypothesis as President Bolsonaro – that the immunity acquired after having the disease would be greater than offered by vaccines.

Ministry of Health position

The government’s initial intention was to follow the recommendation to require a medical prescription for the vaccination of children. However, after the public hearing, the expectation of researchers who participated in the meeting, heard by Metrópoles, is that the federal government will reconsider its position and not require the presentation of a medical prescription for vaccination.

According to the folder, most of the people interviewed by the Ministry of Health in the public consultation on childhood vaccination expressed their opposition to the obligation to obtain a medical prescription for the immunization of children between 5 and 11 years of age against Covid-19.

Sources heard by the report pointed out that even the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), which usually follows the positions of the federal government in relation to vaccination against Covid-19, declared itself against the requirement of a medical prescription for childhood immunization.

According to the Extraordinary Secretary for Confronting Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, the final decision will be detailed in a document released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (5/1). The secretary, however, added that the intention of the federal government is to recommend the following order of priority in vaccination:

Children aged 5 to 11 years with permanent disability or comorbidity; Children living in homes with people at high risk for severe Covid-19 progression; and Children without comorbidities, in the following order: 10 and 11 years old, 8 and 9 years old, 6 and 7 years old and, finally, 5 years old.

Questioned by journalists at the end of the public hearing, secretary Rosana Leite did not explain why the CCJ guests were called to the meeting. He limited himself to saying that the details will be clarified by the Ministry of Health this Wednesday (5/1).

Anvisa

The use of pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on December 16, 2021. However, despite the approval of the regulatory body, it is up to the Ministry of Health to acquire the immunizing agent and include children in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

It is noteworthy that Anvisa was invited to participate in this Tuesday’s hearing. The agency, however, refused to take part in the event and claimed that it had already presented sufficient technical data on childhood immunization.

“Anvisa, due to its technical nature, sees that its participation in the public hearing would not add new elements to the theme”, informed the entity, in a letter sent to the Ministry of Health.