Influencer gives up on selling puns after being hospitalized with gas – News

Influencer Stephanie Matto, 31, was forced to give up selling farts online after being hospitalized with gas. A foul-smelling proposal that, according to her, managed to guarantee her around US$ 50 thousand (the equivalent of R$ 284,000) in a week’s time.

In a statement to the Jam Press news agency, the former participant of the reality show 90 Day Fiancé (90 Days to Marry, in literal translation) said that she had called friends when she thought she was suffering a heart attack.

“When I was lying in bed, I felt a pressure build up in my stomach,” she described, “every time I tried to breathe, I felt a tight feeling in my heart.”

However, after being subjected to a battery of tests, doctors found that the pain was caused by excess gas in the blonde’s body. “I was advised to change my diet and take a gas-suppressing drug, which effectively ended my business,” explained the influencer.

Stephanie produced approximately 50 pots of farts a week. For that, he bet on a diet based on beans, eggs and protein shakes — foods that provoked the negative reaction in her body.

Despite the scare, the blonde now plans to donate part of the income gained from the venture to institutions that support patients with gastric disorders. “I think everything happens for a reason,” philosophized the influencer.

