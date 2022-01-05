In addition to being a former participant in TLC’s reality 90 Days Para Casar, Stephanie Matto became known after starting to sell bottled fart on her adult content platform. According to information from the British newspaper Daily Star, she earned around 35 thousand pounds a week with the business, around R$ 262 thousand.

However, the influencer had to stop the lucrative – and somewhat curious – business after stopping at the hospital with symptoms of a heart attack. “I realized something wasn’t right that night as I was lying in bed, and I felt a pressure in my stomach build up. It was very difficult to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe, I felt a tight feeling in my heart,” he revealed to Jam Press.

Photo: Reproduction

Stephanie said that at the time she thought she was having a heart attack, but it was all just an excess of gas, as shown by blood tests and EKG.

“It was clear that what I was feeling wasn’t a stroke or heart attack, but rather severe gas pains. I was advised to change my diet and take a gas-suppressing drug, which effectively ended my business,” she said.

