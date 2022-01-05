Instagram doesn’t show who saw story? App goes through instabilities | Social networks

Instagram is unstable and doesn’t show who saw Stories this Tuesday (4), according to Internet reports. Data from Google Trends, a tool that allows tracking of searches made on Google, show that the error first appeared on December 30 and continues to affect some users of the application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS). Reports published on Downdetector, a website that monitors the status of online services, also indicate that Instagram does not show viewers of the stories.

THE TechAll looked to Instagram for a position on the instability, but didn’t get a response until the last update of this story. We will update the text as soon as we get feedback.

1 of 2 Instagram doesn’t show who saw story; application has been unstable since December 30 — Photo: Melissa Cruz/TechTudo Instagram doesn’t show who’s seen story; application has been unstable since December 30 — Photo: Melissa Cruz/TechTudo

Information taken from Google Trends shows that there was a sudden increase in queries for “Instagram does not show who saw story” in the last seven days. Analyzing the chart provided by the tool, it is possible to see that the problem started on December 30th, had a peak in searches on January 2nd and continues to affect users. Terms like “Instagram doesn’t show who viewed Stories” and “Got Instagram Stories views” also saw increased search.

2 of 2 Searches for the term “Instagram doesn’t show who saw the story” went up in the last seven days, according to data from Google Trends — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak Searches for the term “Instagram doesn’t show who saw story” rose in the last seven days, according to data from Google Trends — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak

On Downdetector, users took advantage of the comments section to complain about the error. Reports like “I can’t see who’s seen my Stories” appear on the site, which also logs complaints about other sections of the app — there are comments claiming the Instagram feed doesn’t update, for example.

The complaints are repeated on Twitter. According to posts made on the microblog, the Stories visualization system is unstable: while some stories show the number of viewers, others have the count reset or display the message “nobody saw this story”.

I can’t see who viewed my Stories. What to do?

If your Instagram doesn’t show who’s seen Stories, unfortunately there’s not much you can do. As the cause of the problem lies in an instability in the app, the solution is to wait for Instagram to fix the flaw and normalize the status of the app.

