Intel presents its new Alder Lake mobile and desktop CPUs at CES 2022

The highlight was the H line, which promises to deliver “the fastest mobile processors of all time”

As expected, the Intel presented good news about its twelfth generation Alder Lake processors at CES 2022. The focus was on gaming notebooks, but the company made official the H lines for portable computers and the S series for desktops.

Alder Lakes will be Intel’s first CPUs with hybrid architecture

The processors will be produced in Intel’s 7 nm process, with a scalable architecture ranging from 9W to 125W. the processors mobile supports up to 14 cores, split between performance cores (Golden Cove) and energy efficiency cores (Gracemont).

About memories, they can be used with DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200 and LPDDR4x-4267. As for connectivity, we support Wi-Fi 6E and the Thunderbolt 4 standard.

Intel called the H line “the fastest mobile processors of all time”, highlighting, of course, its top of the line. With performance for hybrid designs, the new CPUs promise good speed improvements. The top model, Core i9-12900HK, for example, would offer up to 40% more speed when compared to its predecessor Core i9-11980HK and rivals AMD Ryzen 9-9000K and Apple M1 Max. The promise is also that the gaming experience is up to 28% faster and that there is 44% more performance for those who need to work with Adobe Pack.



Altogether, there will be more than 100 notebooks equipped with the new Intel processors, passing by brands such as Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and ASUS ROG. In total, there will be 28 new mobile CPUs divided between the U-Series (entry-level notebooks), P-Series (intermediate notebooks) and the H-Series, which is already seeking the enthusiast notebook market.

already stop desktops, there will be 22 new SKUs ranging from Celeron models to the well-known Core i3, i5, i7 and i9. The top of the line, Core i9-12900, has 16 cores, half performance and half efficiency, with 30MB L3 cache, 14MB L2 cache and up to 5.1 GHz clock boost. This processor promises 21% more gaming performance and up to 55% improvements in work features – this compared to its previous generation.



Regarding availability, the mobile processors will depend on Intel’s partners, but today we’ve already had announcements of models that arrive with the news exposed at CES 2022. Several other models should be appearing in the first quarter of this year.

You can check out the full Intel event on our live stream below:

