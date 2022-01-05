Intel took advantage of CES 2022 to expand the family of Alder Lake processors for desktops. During its presentation at the fair, the company revealed 22 new chips twelfth generation, who are not alone. The company also took advantage of the fair to reveal the Laminar series coolers, which comes in the box with the new chips.

The new Alder Lake processors presented at CES 2022 have both 65W and 35W models. In addition to models from the i3, i5, i7 and i9 lines, the line also includes members of more basic series, such as Pentium and Celeron.

Intel Unveils Laminar Coolers and New Alder Lake CPUs for PC Intel Unveils Laminar Coolers and New Alder Lake CPUs for PC Intel Unveils Laminar Coolers and New Alder Lake CPUs for PC

Led by the i9-12900T, the Alder Lake processors unveiled at CES 2022 have up to 16 cores, featuring a hybrid design, and reach up to 4.9 GHz of frequency. The models support up to 128 GB of memory and work with DDR4 and DDR5 standards.

Building on the momentum, Intel also unveiled Intel 600 series chipsets, which will be available on motherboards compatible with the new generation of processors.

Laminar Coolers

Another great news unveiled by the brand are Intel Laminar coolers. Available in the box of 65W processors, the products are available in three versions, all with a three-year warranty.

For Intel Core i9 series processors, the company will provide the Laminar RH1 model, which is the most complete version among the models produced by the manufacturer, bringing larger dimensions. In the i3, i5 and i7 lines, the present component will be the Laminar RM1, which brings standard size, but still promises to deliver silent performance.

Intel Laminar line coolers

Finally, the twelfth generation processors from the Pentium and Celeron lines will bring the Laminar RS1 cooler. Bringing the standard line size, the accessory has “Intel compatibility validation”.

Both new processors and coolers from Intel should hit the market soon. In addition to news for desktop PCs, the company also took advantage of CES 2022 to launch new processors for notebooks.