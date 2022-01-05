Inter will have to pay a stratospheric price to have Liziero definitively

Internacional is looking for reinforcements for next season and midfielder Liziero, who was considered in an unsuccessful exchange with Patrick, may arrive at Porto Alegre in a new negotiation, only this time on loan with an amount in exchange.

In trading, Colorado can acquire 50% of the player’s economic rights for 3 million euros (BRL 19.3 million at the current price), on a loan with a purchase option for at least one season.

Despite the high value, São Paulo is close to closing with Patrick (the deal is in the final details) and the acquisition between the two teams could facilitate the coming of Liziero to Internacional. With that, the value of the negotiation can be partially deducted, allowing for an approximation of Colorado with the athlete.

The People’s Club wants to hire at least one midfielder and Liziero, 23, is seen as a player who could take over the title next season. The player played 48 games, scored two goals and distributed two assists in 2021.

São Paulo sees Patrick in a similar way and is very close to making the midfielder’s tie. Despite being contested at the Internacional, the athlete has a market in Brazil and the expectation is that he will no longer be used by the sides – a position in which he was criticized in Colorado – in the Tricolor.

Patrick’s amount that will be paid to Internacional

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Tricolor will pay 1 million euros (approximately 6 million reais) to have 30% of Patrick’s economic rights. There is still the possibility of acquiring another 20%, but this will depend on the player’s performance during the season.

The agreement between Patrick and São Paulo would be for a two-season bond. The 29-year-old played 48 games, scored five goals and distributed five assists in 2021.