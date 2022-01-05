Inter wins São Raimundo-RR in the debut of the São Paulo Cup

Inter started well the trajectory of defending the Copa São Paulo title. Today (4), he won the São Raimundo-RR by 2-0 in the competition’s debut, in Mogi das Cruzes. The goals were by Estevão and Lucca. Goalkeeper Lucas Flores also took a penalty.

With the victory, Colorado takes the lead in group 25, with three points. The São Raimundo-RR is a lantern. Portuguesa and União Mogi have one point each, as they tied 0-0 in their game.

In the next round, Internacional will face Portuguesa and São Ramundo-RR will face União Mogi. The games will be held on Friday (7).

Stephen is the highlight of the game

The hairy Estêvão not only scored the first goal of the game, but was also highlighted in the match. With good passes, dribbling and throwing, the midfielder set the pace for the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

With the ball, three defenders, without it, line of four

Inter started the game with: Lucas Flores; Bernardo, João Pedro, Ryan and Lucas Ryan; Bizescki, Gustavo, Estêvão, Alisson and Rangel; Lucca. The formation points to a 4-2-3-1, a strategy adopted by the principal last year, for example.

However, coach João Miguel showed an interesting facet. When Inter had the ball, Lucas Ryan remained with João Pedro and Ryan, forming three defenders. Bernardo, on the right, freed himself from the line and acted with the midfielders, at the same height as Rangel, extreme on the opposite side.

In the center were Bizescki, Gustavo, Estêvão and Alisson, who supplied Lucca. It worked and the team found a way to build the victory, even though it was pressured in the second half.

Controversial penalty cancels goal and goalkeeper catches

Nine minutes into the second half, Leandrinho kicked, the ball swerved and went in, deceiving the Inter goalkeeper. Referee Giovani Domênico, however, whistled the whistle and scored a hand touch and a penalty, which nullified the goal of São Raimundo-RR. In charge, Lucas Flores defended Rafinha’s hit.

game timeline

Inter scored first with Estevão, from outside the area, at seven minutes. Then, still in the first half, Lucca parried a rebound and put the second in the net, on 35 minutes.