Intestinal Obstruction: Understand Jair Bolsonaro’s Health Picture | Health

President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted in the early hours of Monday (3), in a hospital in São Paulo because of a bowel obstruction (see more in the video above) . He was taken to the capital of São Paulo after experiencing abdominal pain while on vacation in Santa Catarina.

Bolsonaro had already faced the same problem about six months ago. On the morning of Tuesday (4), the president’s doctors ruled out the need for surgery and said that “the intestinal subocclusion was dissolved”.

“The clinical and laboratory evolution of the patient remains satisfactory and a liquid diet will be started today. There is still no forecast for discharge”, states the medical bulletin.

THE intestinal obstruction is a partial or complete blockage of the passage of feces through the intestine.. In 2018, during the election campaign, Bolsonaro suffered a stab wound that pierced his large intestine; since then, the president has undergone four surgeries as a result of the episode.

Understand, below, details about bowel obstruction:

1) What is bowel obstruction?

Intestinal obstruction occurs when there is a partial or complete blockage of the passage of feces through the intestine. The reason for the blockage can be associated with different medical conditions.

“Intestinal obstruction is any impediment related to the passage of fecal bolus through the intestine, whether in the small intestine, which is the small intestine, or in the large intestine”, explains gastroenterologist Maíra Marzinotto.

The symptoms (see infographic below) of obstruction may involve colic, vomiting, constipation (constipation or constipation) and bloating, which is the swelling of the abdomen. This stuffing can cause hiccups, like the ones the president had last year.

“Intestinal obstruction – as it is a cause of distension of the intestinal loops – may eventually irritate the diaphragm, causing hiccups”, stated, at the time, gastroenterologist Maíra Marzinotto.

1 of 2 Bowel obstruction: understand Bolsonaro’s picture — Photo: Arte/G1 Intestinal obstruction: understand Bolsonaro’s picture — Photo: Arte/G1

One A warning sign for the problem is not being able to eliminate feces and gases: stool is considered normal when it occurs one to three times a day or one stool every three days.

After this three-day period, the stools will solidify, due to the absorption of water in the large intestine, and it becomes increasingly difficult for them to come out. Suppositories help in the early stages, but in some cases surgery is needed.

Bowel obstruction may be associated with intestinal adhesions (see details below), tumors, hernias, diverticulitis, gallstones and others. Irritable bowel syndrome can also be one of the causes.

Maíra Marzinotto, who works at the Specialized Center for Digestive System at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, explains that previous abdominal surgeries can cause “adhesions” in the intestine, which leads to difficulty in passing stool.

“There may be adhesions in your abdomen and they can eventually cause this difficulty in the passage of content through the intestine”, explains the specialist.

Alexandre Sakano, gastroenterologist and surgeon at Beneficência Portuguesa, explains that the “intestine is all loose inside the belly”.

When a person undergoes bowel surgery, adhesions form: “It sticks a little piece to the other. And that makes the bowel mobility limited, like a garden hose that you keep uncoiled”, says Sakano.

In an interview with g1 in July 2021, the doctor recalled that, in the emergency surgery that Bolsonaro performed after the stab wound, the president needed a colostomy, and then had a hernia.

“He had several surgeries that affected a lot (in the intestine) and they always form more and more adhesions. And this predisposes to the formation of adhesions and, finally, to obstruction”, he added.

THE stress is also a possible cause of intestinal problems in general (constipation or diarrhea), as the intestine has its own nervous system, which is connected to the brain through branches.

Although it cannot be directly associated with the patient Jair Bolsonaro’s condition, medicine recognizes that, when the person is stressed, there is a decrease in blood flow in vital organs of the body, including the intestine. In the case of women, it is very common for the intestine to lock during travel, for example, or when there is a peak of stress.

In most cases, no need for surgery.

Physician Marcelo Borba, coordinator of the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Center at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês explains that, in principle, emergency surgery is only performed if there is compromised circulation in the intestine because of adhesions.

The first intervention is the use of a nasogastric tube, in addition to keeping the patient fasting. The president released a photo in which he appears with a probe:

“[A sonda nasogástrica] enters through the nose and goes to the abdomen. This is to decompress the liquid, it is to remove the liquid, it is the first treatment that is done. It’s fasting and this probe. And hydration to wait for evolution”, says the doctor.