IPI exemption for taxi drivers and the disabled until 2026

Law number 14,287 was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, which extends until December 31, 2026 the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on the purchase of new cars by three groups, taxi drivers, application drivers and people with disabilities (PcD) .

As the Jornal Contábil had reported, the measure was approved in Congress in December and adds something new: the maximum price of the car that can be purchased with the IPI exemption for people with disabilities rises from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand.

However, the Ministry of Economy vetoed the tax exemption for accessories that are used to adapt them for use by people with disabilities. Today, only accessories and options that come from the factory benefit from the exemption.

What deficiencies entitle you to IPI exemption?

Exemption from IPI for people with disabilities who wish to purchase a 0 KM vehicle is guaranteed by law. There are several pathologies that can entitle you to tax exemptions.

Persons with physical, visual, severe or profound mental disabilities, or autism, even if under eighteen, may purchase, directly or through their legal representative, a car, 0 KM with exemptions from IPI, ICMS and IPVA.

The IBGE points out that at least 24% of Brazilians have some type of disability that can guarantee tax exemption at the time when purchasing an OKM car.

The exemption for PwD is guaranteed by Law 8,989, of February 24, 1995, gives the right to come and go, and with the objective of facilitating the mobility of people who, due to their weaknesses, have restrictions to perform common actions from day to day. day, how to drive and get around.

Driver must carry a Special Driver’s License

The tax exemption benefit can be used once every three years, however, the vehicle may be sold after 2 years. However, be aware that the exemption from the IPI for the disabled does not apply to leasing operations and that despite the exemption in the value of the vehicle, the IPI will normally apply to optional accessories that do not constitute original factory equipment.

Another important fact is that the driver of the vehicle must obtain the CNH (National Driver’s License) Special for Persons with Disabilities. However, if one of the drivers of the vehicle is not disabled, the CNH Especial will not be required.