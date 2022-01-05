IPVA and IPTU: know when it is advantageous to pay taxes in cash or in installments

Among the new year traditions is one that, in general, people are not excited about: the payment of two taxes, the VAT – for motor vehicle owners – and the property tax (Urban Building and Territorial tax) – for property owners. These taxes can be paid in cash or in installments, but the choice of one of these forms varies from case to case.

In São Paulo, for example, the state government announced an increase in the discount for cash payment of the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) of 9% in January. The value is triple the discount in 2021, of 3%.

Payment in installments can be made in up to five installments.

At the same time, the amount of the Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU) discount in the São Paulo capital continues from 3% for cash payment. And both taxes rose in 2022, in a context of economic crisis.

Experts heard by CNN Brasil Business claim that payment in cash or in installments depends on each person’s financial situation.

Payer Profiles

Jhon Wine, a financial educator at the Brazilian Association of Financial Educators (Abefin), says it is important to consider the individual financial scenario before making a decision. In general, he divides payers into three profiles.

The first is that of people who have a large financial reserve, invested in investments or not, the total value of which exceeds to some degree the amount that would be paid to pay the tax in cash.

The second is that of the “balanced” person, who is not in debt but either does not have any financial reserves at the moment, or has a small reserve.

Finally, there is the most frequent profile currently, that of indebted people. In this case, it is important to take into account not only the size of the debt incurred, but also the types, such as overdraft, bill, or loan debt.

In November 2021, a survey by the National Confederation of Commerce, Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) indicated that around 12 million Brazilian families were indebted, highest value ever recorded in the 11 years of the survey.

The scenario worsened with the deterioration of the country’s economic situation, with high inflation, reaching double digits, and the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic rate, to 9.25% per year at the end of 2021, compared to 2% at the beginning of the year.

How to make the decision?

Once the profile has been identified, it is time to put everything in pencil and decide whether payment will be made in cash or in installments.

According to Wine, in the case of the indebted person, there is not much option, since the lack of available money forces the payment in installments. “Then you need to organize yourself to pay in installments, you don’t have much choice”, he says.

The financial educator says that the balanced profile “will probably also find it difficult to pay in cash”.

According to Patrícia Palomo, a specialist in financial education and a partner at Sonata Gestão de Patrimônio, for those who have a financial reserve, it is more advantageous to pay in cash.

“For those who have funds in an account or in conservative investments with daily liquidity, it is worth paying in cash. It is difficult for a conservative investment to mature in 5 months to surpass the 9% net return in the period”, he explained.

“Considering the tax rate of 22.5% (term under 6 months), the gross return on her investment needs to be about 11.6% higher in the period to be worth keeping the invested resource and not using it to pay the view,” he said.

Ricardo Teixeira, coordinator of the MBA in Financial Management at FGV, also shares the same view, stating that it is more advantageous to pay in one go.

“If you leave the money invested, considering that you are going to pay in installments, the person will not get a gain that justifies not having made the payment in cash,” he said.

The teacher, however, made the reservation that, for payment to be possible in a single installment, the person must have the money available. “If you’re going to borrow money to make a cash payment, I don’t think it’s worth it, because the person will probably pay a higher interest rate during this period,” he noted.

Keeping an eye on the property tax

In addition to IPVA, Brazilians have to bear other expenses at the beginning of the year, as is the case with IPTU. In São Paulo, payment can be made in cash, with a discount of 3% on the tax, or in up to ten installments.

Contrary to what specialists recommended to Brazilians who have available financial reserves, in this case, the best scenario is to pay the tax in installments.

“The IPTU is using a lower rate, around 8.5% per year, which would give 0.68% per month. So if the person has an investment that earns more than 0.68% per month, it is not worth paying upfront, but keeping the money invested and in installments”, said Josilmar Cordenonssi, professor of economics at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

The professor cites as an example Selic as the basis for the application. The basic interest rate is currently at 9.25% and, therefore, it is a better option to let the money pay off while paying the IPTU.

“If you leave money in the Selic Treasury, it will yield more than the 8.5% interest rate on the IPTU. It is better if you have money or not, in this case. After paying the installments, there will still be some money left over in the end”, said the professor.