Is it true that you can’t leave food in the can once it’s opened? – 01/05/2022

It sounds harmless, but it isn’t. Keeping an open can with leftover tuna, corn or sauces in the refrigerator, for example, causes from loss of flavor to damage to health, due to contamination that can occur when the food is exposed to microorganisms present in the air and components of the food itself. packaging.

“Health risks range from inflammation from bacterial proliferation, such as gastroenteritis (in the membranes that line the stomach and large and small intestines) to contagion by Bisphenol A or BPA — a substance present in the inner lining of cans to prevent rust and prevent external contamination — which, if accidentally exposed, generates consequences for the body, such as cancer and heart disease”, warns Flavia Bispo, clinical supervisor at the Nutrition Center at HSPE (State Civil Servant Hospital), in São Paulo.

“The ideal is to remove the leftover product into a pot with a lid and consume it within the time suggested on the package label. In this case, there will be no threat of harm to health”, explains Carlos Anjos, professor at the Faculty of Food Engineering at Unicamp (Campinas State University).

Correct storage, zero risk

Often used, the artifice of sealing the cans with plastic film or aluminum foil is also not recommended. According to Evânia Altina Teixeira de Figueiredo, professor in the area of ​​Industrial Hygiene and Food Microbiology at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), in addition to the possible occurrence of release of toxic substances when food remains in the original container, the use of film plastic does not completely seal the opening and allows the entry of oxygen that causes reactions in the food, in addition to promoting the proliferation of bacteria and fungi present in the air.

To avoid or reduce exposure to contamination by the can, or by the air in the refrigerator, which may contain microorganisms and the smell of other foods, the most suitable are plastic, glass or porcelain containers, always with a lid.

Keeping an eye on the apparent signs

According to Bispo, the surplus of food stored in metallic packaging undergoes transformations such as reduced humidity and sensory changes, acquiring a metallic flavor. In addition, cans can rust due to humidity in the refrigerator and allow chemical contamination of the food.

Changes in processed foods after opening the packages result from the action of microorganisms — molds, fungi, yeasts and bacteria, which cause changes in aroma, flavor and physical appearance.

“Some changes are not visually identified, variations in appearance — color and texture — are easier to recognize”, teaches Anjos. “For this reason, it is important that processed foods are consumed in accordance with the instructions on the labels and that the content, which may not be completely ingested, is refrigerated.”

The inadequate conservation of food generates a list of health risks, such as infections that cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps and fever, caused by chemical, physical or microbiological contamination.

Metal packages have an internal coating (varnish) to prevent the material they are made from reacting with the content. After opening, the presence of oxygen and the metallic utensils used to remove the food are capable of causing cracks in the varnish, promoting oxidation and the chemical phenomenon. “The reaction is capable of releasing toxic compounds and causing intoxication”, says Figueiredo.

Michelle Garcêz de Carvalho, professor at the Department of Nutrition at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe) lists the proliferation of undesirable microorganisms that negatively alter the characteristics of canned foods (sensory and chemical), causing discomfort; contamination by physical, chemical or microbial agents, which cause infections, poisoning or food poisoning, and the interaction of edibles with physical (heat and moisture) or chemical (oxygen and metals) agents that favor or accelerate oxidation reactions and, consequently , form toxic compounds.

Protection and conservation

One of the main functions of packaging is to protect the contents until final consumption. If it presents dents, cracks, stuffing or changes in the labeling, it will certainly have compromised the conservation and there is the possibility of the food causing damage to the organism if consumed.

“If there is any defect, the food or syrup, in the case of canned sweets, will act as electrolyte solutions and, in contact with the inner metallic part of the cans, will start corrosive processes, changing the flavor and compromising quality”, explains Carvalho.

Conservation is another purpose, extending the shelf life and guaranteeing quality until consumption. For this, it works to control the loss of moisture, contain the vacuum, inhibit the entry of light and block the entry of microorganisms.

Carvalho recalls that materials that come into contact with food can transfer substances that pose a risk to the health of those who consume it. Therefore, the subject is subject to the sanitary regulation of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which establishes the requirements that aim to guarantee the safety of these materials.

“From the point of view of product conservation, cans, with two or one closure region, and glass, with one, offer better protection from environmental factors than cans, which, depending on the model, may have three or four closing regions, which are vulnerable points on the packaging”, analyzes Anjos.

Foodstuffs that have screw caps for everyday use must be kept in their own packaging until they are finished being consumed, whether in small boxes, sachets or even cans with snap lids or on plastic lids.

“The limit will always be the one stated on the label by the manufacturer — better to follow this rule, even if all conservation precautions are followed”, advises Anjos.

The best type of packaging depends on the type of product and processing, as well as the degree of protection it offers to environmental factors such as oxygen, light and humidity.

Preserves such as hearts of palm, pickles and the like, even if kept in the initial brine and with a metal lid, which have very good resistance, as they are coated with resistant varnishes, should be consumed in a short period of time. Curds and pâtés in general must be kept refrigerated, well closed and consumed as suggested by the manufacturer.

Sources: Carlos Anjos he is a professor in the disciplines of food packaging, food stability and packaging development at the Faculty of Food Engineering at Unicamp (State University of Campinas); Evânia Altina Teixeira de Figueiredo she is a full professor in food engineering and agricultural science courses in the area of ​​industrial hygiene and food microbiology at UFC (Federal University of Ceará); Flavia Bishop is clinical supervisor at the Nutrition Center at HSPE (State Civil Servant Hospital), in São Paulo; and Michelle Garcez de Carvalho is a professor at the Department of Nutrition at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe) and works in the areas of food science and technology; food hygiene; food microbiology; sensory analysis of food and gastronomy.