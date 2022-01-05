Israel, Rodolffo’s duo, and part of the team test positive for Covid-19

The countryman Israel, from the duo with Rodolffo, and part of the team tested positive for Covid-19. The information was disclosed on the duo’s social networks late this Tuesday (4).

According to the statement, the countryman and team members have only mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment at home. Rodolffo also performed the RT-PCR test and the result was non-reactive.

The shows that would take place in the cities of Linhares (ES), on January 7, Guarapari (ES) and Cariacica (ES), both on the 8th, and João Pessoa (PB), on the 9th, will be postponed.

Check the release in full:

The pair reinforces the importance of vaccination and compliance with health rules imposed by health agencies.

Soon, the new performance dates will be announced on the artists’ social networks.”

Furthermore, Israel was keen to reassure fans and used her personal profile to talk about her health status.

“Guys, I’m fine. At home, isolated and with mild symptoms only. Thanks for the messages. We will be back soon. Take care,” he wrote.

Israel and Rodolfo win ‘Best of the Year’ trophy

The year 2021 was unforgettable for Israel & Rodolff. The sertanejos collected several nominations and awards, songs among the most listened to on the platforms, more than 500 million streams and views, DVD recording with more than special participations, international tour, among many other achievements. Last night (02) crowned another great victory for the singers, who took home the trophy for Song of the Year, in the election of Sunday Best of the Year with Huck.

All this national and international repercussion contributed to the duo’s schedule being highly disputed when they returned to concerts and events, after the stoppage of more than 15 months on account of Covid 19. The result was the marathon of presentations that the duo made at the end of year 2021: there were about 11 shows between Christmas and New Year. Israel & Rodolffo went through 07 states, starting in Minas Gerais, then Pernambuco, Recife, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Distrito Federal and ending yesterday, in Bahia, with a presentation in Arraial D’Ajuda.

The singers arrive at home today, January 3rd, but at the end of the week they are already on their way to fulfill the schedule of shows for the next few days: Linhares/ES (01/07/), Guarapari/ES (01/08), Cariacica/ES (08/01) and João Pessoa/PB (09/01).